U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety class on April 19

Knowing how to properly wear a life jacket, assist in emergencies, and understand basic navigation rules can make all the difference in an unexpected situation on the water.

One way to get that knowledge is via a boating safety class.

Classes aren't just for captains—it’s an opportunity for everyone to learn how to stay safe and be a responsible crew member.

Conducted on the third Saturday of the Month at the Pine Ridge Community Center (between the Iona McGregor Fire Station 75 and the Lee County Sheriff's West District Office) 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Ft Myers, classes are $45 and provide general information about boats, maintenance and much more.

Completion of the course will make participants eligible for the state boating certificate.

Robert Guenthner, the Flotilla Commander of Fort Myers Beach Flotilla 91, stresses the importance of education and awareness of boating hazards. Guenthner stated, "Don’t leave boating safely up to luck. Attending an in-person class is an excellent opportunity for students to interact, share perspectives, and gain local knowledge. Participants learn about the importance of life jackets, risk reduction, preparedness, and exercising sound judgment together with updates for regulatory compliance."

He added: “One of the takeaways from the class is students comment that they didn’t realize what they did not know, which puts it into perspective.”

According to Florida law, anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, who plans to operate a boat in Florida waters with an engine of 10 horsepower or more must complete an approved boating safety course and obtain a Florida boating safety ID card.

This card certifies that the person has completed the required boating safety course, but it is not a boating license.

The cost for the one-day class covers study materials. For additional information about boating safety classes or registration for a class, visit www.Aux91FMB.org/Safeboating or contact Kevin McTaggart, Public Education Officer, cgaux91education@gmail.com at 239- 690-6780 option 1.

