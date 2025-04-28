Nationwide Day of Second Chances job fair planned Tuesday at Fort Myers location

Job seekers facing barriers to employment will have the chance to meet with hiring employers on Tuesday during a Nationwide Day of Second Chances job fair hosted by Better Together in Fort Myers.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Church, 8660 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

Employment barriers can come in many forms, including homelessness, previous incarceration, lack of reliable child care or transportation, or gaps on a resume.

The Better Together organization looks to break down employment barriers by hosting a series of background-friendly job fairs in partnership with churches across the country — including Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Washington, D.C. — as part of the nonprofit’s Nationwide Day of Second Chances.

Some 1,600 people have registered and more than 100 employers will be in attendance for the series of job fairs.

The local job fair will feature employers who are prepared to interview Southwest Florida-area job seekers and offer jobs on the spot, giving hope to those who are struggling to break through the impersonal and unforgiving algorithms of online job applications.

Additional resources include free one-on-one job coaching sessions to review resumes and interviewing skills, free haircuts and clothing to help candidates feel and look their best. Nearly all job seekers leave with hope in their hearts as candidates ring the opportunity bell upon receiving a job offer or interview as a celebration of their wins.

Hiring employers and job seekers can still register for the event at BetterTogetherUS.org/NWDSC.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.