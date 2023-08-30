Collier County faces residual flooding

Some Collier County roads experienced flooding during Hurricane Idalia, and from high tide. Marshal Miller is the Road, Bridge and Stormwater Maintenance Division Director for Collier County, and he gives us an update:

“The roads and bridges today in Collier County are being affected by a yearly high tide,” Miller said. “And also some of the residual storm surge that was left behind as the hurricane moves north. Last night, we had a bunch of coastal areas, roadways and some homes that were affected by this high tide. And then also today, around noon, we also have some areas affected by the residual surge in high tide.”

Be watchful in certain areas of the county, Miller said, especially the coastal areas of Collier such as the Goodland Area, Everglades City and the Isles of Capri.

Miller estimates that the roads should be clear around 2 to 4 pm Wednesday. He listed the areas that have been closed due to flooding.

“San Marco Road or County Road 92 between U.S. 41 and Stan Gober Bridge has been closed,” he said. “The South Bay Shore area. Places that are along the coastline like Danford and Bay Street. The Wiggins Pass area; that area has been closed off to everything besides local traffic.”

Miller reminds drivers that if you can’t see the lines on the road, turn around and find an alternate route. The center line is the highest part of the road, he said, so don’t try to go into the shoulder to get around flooding.

High tides will be higher than normal until about Saturday, he said. Report problems to the county Road, Bridge and Stormwater Maintenance Division 24 hours a day at 239-252-8924.

