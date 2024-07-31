Know your flood risk, take action before peak hurricane season

With peak hurricane season quickly approaching in mid-September, FEMA is urging residents to understand their flood risk and to act now.

Jeff Jackson, a FEMA Deputy Assistant Administrator, explained how residents can protect their homes now:



“Hurricane season is here and it’s important for residents to ensure that they are protected. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. So, it’s essential to purchase a separate flood insurance policy to help you recover quickly and protect the life you’ve built.”

After the storm

It’s a fact that when a hurricane hits, those with flood insurance recover faster. Since most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage, having a flood insurance policy is vital.

“It’s important to understand your flood risk during hurricane season. Flood insurance provides peace of mind, so you’ll have one less thing to worry about if a flood damages your home or belongings," Jackson added. "Most flood insurance policies take about 30 days to go into effect, so it’s essential to contact your insurance agent now before it’s too late.

Flood insurance provides peace of mind, so residents have one less thing to worry about when a flood damages their home or belongings. Over the past 20 years, 99% of counties in the United States experienced a flood event and nearly half the counties (49%) in the United States experienced a flood event in the past five years alone.

Flood insurance ensures that residents’ homes are protected from significant damage during a flooding event, so they can recover quickly. Residents can speak with an insurance agent or company today to find out how they can purchase flood insurance to protect the lives they’ve built.

For more information, visit floodsmart.gov/hurricanes.

