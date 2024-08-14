© 2024 WGCU News
Debby's insured losses reach $113.8M; 15,326 claims filed

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT
A fire truck is stalled in the deepest part of Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The staging area for the rescue crews are in the background. Phillippi Creek runs through this part of town and has flooded a large area. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
A fire truck is stalled in the deepest part of Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The staging area for the rescue crews are in the background. Phillippi Creek runs through this part of town and has flooded a large area. Hurricane Debby’s impacts leaving streets, cars and even homes underwater. The tropical storm produced more than a foot of rain and eventually turned into a category 1 hurricane once it made land fall.

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Debby reached $113.8 million Wednesday, as claims continue to be filed after the storm, which made landfall Aug. 5 in Taylor County, according to data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

Insurers reported they had received 15,326 claims as of Wednesday, including 9,416 involving residential property. Other types of claims included damage to vehicles and commercial property.

The data showed that 1,531 claims had been closed with payments made, while 1,558 had been closed without payments. As a comparison, insurers as of Friday had reported 11,972 claims, with estimated insured losses of $89.5 million.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Steinhatchee, before moving across rural North Florida and into Georgia as a tropical storm.
