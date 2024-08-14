Ernesto, now a growing hurricane, could churn up high surf and rip tides along Florida's East Coast

Ernesto has gained strength as it moves away from the Caribbean as a hurricane.

The storm has left over half a million customers without electricity in Puerto Rico and rain bands will continue to brush over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico through Thursday afternoon or early evening.

Ernesto is in a favorable area to continue strengthening and is likely to reach major hurricane status by Friday. Until then, Ernesto is likely to fluctuate in direction, continuing to move mainly due north and away from the continental U.S.

The Bermuda High, a semi-permanent weather feature located over the northern Atlantic, shifted east. A series of fronts, exiting the United States, will help keep Ernesto at a safe distance for the Eastern Seaboard while Bermuda is under a hurricane watch.

No direct impacts are expected across Florida, or anywhere else for that matter.

Remember that Ernesto is a large and powerful hurricane that will churn up the seas; eventually, this movement will reach Florida's coastline. Large swells and rough surf will be likely by the end of the week along the East Coast of Florida.

There will also be a high risk of rip currents. Please check the local weather and beach conditions and follow the alerts posted at your local beach. Don't get in the water if there is not a lifeguard present. Rip currents are dangerous and can be deadly.

