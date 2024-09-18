FEMA extends Hurricane Ian housing program

Although we are coming up on the second anniversary of Hurricane Ian, many homes and businesses are still in rough shape from the storm’s destruction. Because of a shortage of affordable rental housing in southwest Florida, among other factors, FEMA is extending its housing program for Hurricane Ian survivors.

John Brogan, Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA, explains.

“This state made a request to extend the program which was due to expire on September 29, for another 6 months, out to March 29,” said Brogan.

Those who are already in the direct housing program are eligible for the extension.

Brogan says there were 1300 families in FEMA housing units just after the hurricane, and 250 families remain. He also says he is confident that they will be able to find everyone a permanent housing solution by the end of March.

Families in the program need to comply with certain rules. Brogan continues:

“All survivors are charged a certain amount of rent, and that that is based on a case by case basis,” Brogan said. “They also have to show a demonstrated process to trying to work towards that permanent housing solution, so that could be showing that they've made applications to a rental unit or invoices or a schedule to have repairs made on their home. And then staying in touch and working with FEMA over the next few months.”

