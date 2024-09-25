Lee County updates days for trash collection this week

As Hurricane Helene heads toward Florida, Lee County has updates about trash collection.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection is suspended on Thursday. Household collections will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, meaning Thursday’s collections will be picked up Friday, and Friday’s collections will be picked up Saturday. Collections will resume as normal on Monday, Sept. 30.

All Lee County disposal facilities will be open regular hours on Friday and extended hours on Saturday.

Please remove anything outside your home that could blow away during the storm, and store garbage cans, lids, and recycle carts inside.

