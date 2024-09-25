Some Florida counties issuing mandatory evacuation orders

Florida counties are continuing to update orders for their residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Helene.

Counties that have issued emergency mandatory evacuations for all their residents include Franklin, Taylor and Wakulla counties in the Big Bend region. Those counties include more than 72,000 people.

Other counties have issued area-specific mandatory evacuations, according to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

Charlotte County, has issued mandatory evacuations for barrier islands, low-lying and flood prone areas, and for people living in manufactured homes or homes that don’t meet 1995 building codes.

Citrus County, north of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for those living within evacuation zone A and any structures county-wide that are not able to withstand high speed winds. They previously issued mandatory evacuations for licensed skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities located in zone A.

Dixie County in the Big Bend region has issued mandatory evacuations for coastal communities Suwanee, Horseshoe Beach, Jena and surrounding areas. Officials also issued a mandatory evacuation for county recreational vehicles, those living in mobile and manufactured homes and those living in any low-lying areas.

Gulf County in the Panhandle has issued mandatory evacuations for all non-residents and recreational vehicles in Indian Pass, Cape San Blas and Simmons Bayou.

Hernando County, north of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for all areas west of US-19, including evacuation zones A, B and C. They also issued mandatory evacuations for any residents living in low-lying areas or in manufactured homes.

Jefferson County, east of Tallahassee, has issued mandatory evacuations for all residents living in mobile homes, modular homes, RVs, flood-prone areas and homes not up to hurricane standards.

Lafayette County in the Big Bend region has issued mandatory evacuations for all residents living in mobile homes–including travel trailers–structurally compromised housing and low-lying areas. These mandatory evacuation orders will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

Leon County, home to the state’s Capitol, has issued mandatory evacuations for all residents living in manufactured or mobile homes.

Levy County, southwest of Gainesville, has issued mandatory evacuations for all residents living in coastal communities, low-lying areas or in mobile and manufactured homes. Officials also ordered the evacuation of county recreational vehicles.

Hillsborough and Manatee counties, which includes Tampa and areas south of the city, have issued mandatory evacuations for all mobile homes and manufactured housing in evacuation Zone A. Manatee also is recommending that those in Level B areas consider evacuating ahead of Helene.

Pasco County, just north of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for anyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or recreational vehicle as well as those in low-lying areas. The county also issued mandatory evacuations for anywhere local authorities order evacuations for, due to life-safety hazards.

Pinellas County, located on the coast of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for all residents in zone A and those living in mobile homes. Previously, the county ordered evacuations for just hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Sarasota County, located on the coast just south of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for level A manufactured home communities after declaring a local state of emergency Wednesday.

Counties that have issued voluntary evacuations for residents include: Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Madison, Suwannee and Union counties.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.