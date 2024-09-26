Free telehealth is available during Helene

Teladoc Health is offering free telehealth visits during Hurricane Helene. If you need care, call its natural disaster hotline at 855-225-5032 to request a free visit. The board-certified, licensed physicians can diagnose and treat common and non-emergency conditions. They can also prescribe and refill medications when necessary. For medical emergencies, call 911.

