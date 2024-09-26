Southwest Florida roads closed due to Hurricane Helene's rains; one lane on Skyway Bridge opens
Hurricane Helene has flooded numerous roadways, blocking bridges and closing off some areas to non-essential workers in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
Current road closures by county (updated 12:00 p.m. Sep. 27):
SPECIAL NOTE: The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa-St. Petersburg Thursday, due to the sustained winds from Hurricane Helene and Charlotte County has closed the bridge to Boca Grande. The span remained closed today.
Crews are assessing the roadways, weirs, swales, flooded structures and public parks throughout the region.
Local law enforcement continues to update social media channels related to any road closures, flooded roadways or other hazards to motorists. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee DOT are coordinating cleanup on coastal roadways. As crews are working, some temporary road closures will occur. Please note,
Sanibel Island — Many roads on Sanibel Island are impassible due to flooding. Travel on the island is restricted. As of 12 p.m., the Sanibel Causeway is fully open.
Hickory Island — Travel is limited while Hickory Boulevard and side streets are cleared.
Fort Myers Beach — San Carlos Boulevard at the Mantazas Pass Bridge is now open.
Sarasota barrier islands — SR 789 from Bird Key to Washington Drive is now open.
Other road and bridge closures in Lee County:
- Edison Bridge, both lanes open
- Poinsettia Avenue and First Street
- Westbound Palm Beach Boulevard at Seaboard Street
- Park Ave and Second Street
- All residential side streets of First Street
- Evans Ave and Providence Street
- West First Street from Monroe Street to Carson Street
- Heitman Street from Main Street to West First Street
- Bay Street and Hendry Street
- Bay Street and Heitman Street
- W First Avenue and Wilma Street
- W First Street and Beau Rivage Condominiums
- Hendry Street and Edwards Street
- Hickory Boulevard from Barefoot Beach to Big Carlos Pass
- McGregor Boulevard between Port Comfort Road and the Sanibel Toll Plaza
- Bay Street and Dean Street
- W First Street and Clifford Street
- Cypress Lane and E Riverside Drive
- Pine Island Road near Matlacha Isles
Collier County:
- Danford Street at Hamilton Avenue
- Gulf Harbor Drive
- Vanderbilt Drive from Vanderbilt Road to Wiggins Pass Road
- San Marco Road from US-41 to half a mile past Goodland Drive
- Becca Avenue
Charlotte County:
- Taylor Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue
- All roads on the east side of Olympia Avenue
- Wood Street between E Marion Avenue and E Olympia Avenue
- Chasteen Street between W Olympia Avenue and W Retta Esplanade
- Berry Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue
- Dolly Street between W Marion Avenue and W Retta Esplanade
- Gill Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue
- Sullivan Street between W Retta Esplanade and Tamiami Trail
- SR 35/17 (Olympia Avenue) at Nesbit Street
- SR 35/17 (Marion Avenue) at Cooper Street
- Rio Villa Drive at Vasco Street
- Rio Villa Drive at Almar Drive
- Brown Street between E Marion Avenue and E Olympia Avenue
- Nesbit Street between E Marion Avenue and Tamiami Trail
- Nesbit Street between E Olympia Avenue and East Marion Avenue
- Dupont Street and E Marion Avenue
- W Marion Avenue between Dolly Street and Maud Street
- E Marion Avenue and Cooper Street
- W Marion Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Shreve Street
- McGregor Street and W Olympia Avenue
- US 41/ SR 45 Northbound and Southbound Bridge
- McGregor Street and W Olympia Avenue
- W Marion Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Shreve Street
- SR 777 Eastbound at Myakka River Bridge to Sturkie Road
Sarasota County:
SPECIAL NOTE: AVOID the area near the intersection at Midnight Pass and Stickney Point roads. Fast moving water overwashed the barrier island and is in the roadway. Conditions will continue to deteriorate due to Hurricane Helene. Several feet of storm surge are forecasted. Follow @SRQCountyGov on social media for updates.
- 700 block of S Boulevard of the Presidents to Taft Drive
- Intersection of Norsota Way and Siesta Drive
- Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores neighborhood
- Palm Avenue and Banana Court
- St. Armands Circle and Lido Key
- Siesta Drive Bridge
