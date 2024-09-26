Southwest Florida roads closed due to Hurricane Helene's rains; one lane on Skyway Bridge opens

1 of 17 — 092524 aiw helenedowntown 001.jpg A car sits in deep water on Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Helene passes to the west of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 17 — thumbnail_Flooded Canal.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 3 of 17 — thumbnail_FLooded FMB Matanzas Bridge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 4 of 17 — thumbnail_Flooded Restaurant.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 5 of 17 — thumbnail_Flooded road Matanzas Bridge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 6 of 17 — thumbnail_Flooded road Time Square.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 7 of 17 — thumbnail_Flooded Tiki Bar.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 8 of 17 — thumbnail_FMB Clock Tower Surge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 9 of 17 — thumbnail_FMB Clock Tower.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 10 of 17 — thumbnail_FMB Pier Storm Surge 2.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 11 of 17 — thumbnail_FMB Pier Surge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 12 of 17 — thumbnail_Margaritaville Flooded Road.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 13 of 17 — thumbnail_Nervous Nellies Matanzas Bridge CU.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 14 of 17 — thumbnail_Nervous Nellies Matanzas Bridge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 15 of 17 — thumbnail_Storm Surge.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 16 of 17 — thumbnail_Time Square Flooded Road.jpg Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach Thomas James / WGCU 17 of 17 — 092524 aiw helenedowntown 002.jpg A woman walks her dog in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Helene passes to the west of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Hurricane Helene has flooded numerous roadways, blocking bridges and closing off some areas to non-essential workers in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

Current road closures by county (updated 12:00 p.m. Sep. 27):

SPECIAL NOTE: The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa-St. Petersburg Thursday, due to the sustained winds from Hurricane Helene and Charlotte County has closed the bridge to Boca Grande. The span remained closed today.

Crews are assessing the roadways, weirs, swales, flooded structures and public parks throughout the region.

Local law enforcement continues to update social media channels related to any road closures, flooded roadways or other hazards to motorists. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee DOT are coordinating cleanup on coastal roadways. As crews are working, some temporary road closures will occur. Please note,

Sanibel Island — Many roads on Sanibel Island are impassible due to flooding. Travel on the island is restricted. As of 12 p.m., the Sanibel Causeway is fully open.

Hickory Island — Travel is limited while Hickory Boulevard and side streets are cleared.

Fort Myers Beach — San Carlos Boulevard at the Mantazas Pass Bridge is now open.

Sarasota barrier islands — SR 789 from Bird Key to Washington Drive is now open.

Other road and bridge closures in Lee County:

Edison Bridge, both lanes open

Poinsettia Avenue and First Street

Westbound Palm Beach Boulevard at Seaboard Street

Park Ave and Second Street

All residential side streets of First Street

Evans Ave and Providence Street

West First Street from Monroe Street to Carson Street

Heitman Street from Main Street to West First Street

Bay Street and Hendry Street

Bay Street and Heitman Street

W First Avenue and Wilma Street

W First Street and Beau Rivage Condominiums

Hendry Street and Edwards Street

Hickory Boulevard from Barefoot Beach to Big Carlos Pass

McGregor Boulevard between Port Comfort Road and the Sanibel Toll Plaza

Flooding in Bonita Springs

Bay Street and Dean Street

W First Street and Clifford Street

Cypress Lane and E Riverside Drive

Pine Island Road near Matlacha Isles

Collier County:



Danford Street at Hamilton Avenue

Gulf Harbor Drive

Vanderbilt Drive from Vanderbilt Road to Wiggins Pass Road

San Marco Road from US-41 to half a mile past Goodland Drive

Becca Avenue

Charlotte County Emergency Management / WGCU Flooding in Charlotte County.

Charlotte County:



Taylor Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue

All roads on the east side of Olympia Avenue

Wood Street between E Marion Avenue and E Olympia Avenue

Chasteen Street between W Olympia Avenue and W Retta Esplanade

Berry Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue

Dolly Street between W Marion Avenue and W Retta Esplanade

Gill Street between W Retta Esplanade and W Marion Avenue

Sullivan Street between W Retta Esplanade and Tamiami Trail

SR 35/17 (Olympia Avenue) at Nesbit Street

SR 35/17 (Marion Avenue) at Cooper Street

Rio Villa Drive at Vasco Street

Rio Villa Drive at Almar Drive

Brown Street between E Marion Avenue and E Olympia Avenue

Nesbit Street between E Marion Avenue and Tamiami Trail

Nesbit Street between E Olympia Avenue and East Marion Avenue

Dupont Street and E Marion Avenue

W Marion Avenue between Dolly Street and Maud Street

E Marion Avenue and Cooper Street

W Marion Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Shreve Street

McGregor Street and W Olympia Avenue

US 41/ SR 45 Northbound and Southbound Bridge

McGregor Street and W Olympia Avenue

W Marion Avenue between Tamiami Trail and Shreve Street

SR 777 Eastbound at Myakka River Bridge to Sturkie Road

Submitted / WGCU Rising water levels by Tarpon Point along the Myakka River due to Hurricane Helene.

Sarasota County:

Braun, Michael

SPECIAL NOTE: AVOID the area near the intersection at Midnight Pass and Stickney Point roads. Fast moving water overwashed the barrier island and is in the roadway. Conditions will continue to deteriorate due to Hurricane Helene. Several feet of storm surge are forecasted. Follow @SRQCountyGov on social media for updates.



700 block of S Boulevard of the Presidents to Taft Drive

Intersection of Norsota Way and Siesta Drive

Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores neighborhood

Palm Avenue and Banana Court

St. Armands Circle and Lido Key

Siesta Drive Bridge



