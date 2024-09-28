© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.

And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.

Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.

Madeira Beach

Tarpon Springs

Town 'N Country

Indian Shores

Safety Harbor

Belleair Causeway

Tampa Riverwalk

Casey Key

Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024
Sarasota County Government
/
Courtesy
Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7

Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
/
WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
/
WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
/
WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
/
WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
/
WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
/
WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Tags
Hurricane WGCU NewsHurricane Helene
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello