Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.

And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.

Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.

Madeira Beach

Tarpon Springs

Town 'N Country

Indian Shores

Safety Harbor

Belleair Causeway

Tampa Riverwalk

Casey Key

Sarasota County Government / Courtesy Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF / WUSF Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Steve Newborn / WUSF / WUSF A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF / WUSF Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF / WUSF Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF / WUSF The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF / WUSF Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

Mark Scantlebury / WUSF / WUSF Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.

