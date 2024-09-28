Photos show the devastation from Hurricane Helene across Tampa Bay

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.
And although the storm did not take a direct hit on the Tampa Bay area, it produced a storm surge that closed bridges, flooded roads, and surge that inundated coastal areas — especially in Pinellas County.
Here's a sampling of the impact Helene left behind.
Madeira Beach
Tarpon Springs
Town 'N Country
Indian Shores
Safety Harbor
Belleair Causeway
Tampa Riverwalk
Casey Key
Sarasota County Government
Damage at Casey Key in Sarasota following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24, 2024
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage in Madeira Beach from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A look at the flooding in Tarpon Springs from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Flooding in Town 'N Country following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Jessica Meszaros / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding in Indian Shores following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
The after-effects of Hurricane Helene in Safety Harbor, including the pier at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, which was destroyed.
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Flooding and damage along Belleair Causeway from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
Flooding along the Tampa Riverwalk following Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
Mark Scantlebury / WUSF
