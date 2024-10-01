Pine Island calls for volunteers to help with damage from Helene

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Greater Pine Island Alliance is in need of skilled and unskilled volunteers to assist with the damage in the community.

The alliance needs help with debris removal, muck and gut, packing personal items, and more. They are also in need of dump trailers. To volunteer, or if you need help on Pine Island, go to GPIAlliance.org.

Here is the LINK for group volunteer sign up.

Here is the LINK for individual volunteer sign up.

For those in need please fill out the Get Help LINK.

You can also call the office at 239.558.4901 for information.

