Some traffic lights are down in Collier County

Collier County Traffic Operations has shut down power at 13 intersections in the county as of 2 p.m. Temporary stop signs are in place, and drivers are reminded to use extra caution if they see a traffic light out. Power is cut to protect equipment during the heavy wind and rain of Hurricane Milton.

The intersections are:

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Capri Blvd.

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Mainsail Drive

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Fiddlers Creek Parkway

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Fire Station 23 (just south of Manatee Road)

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Manatee Road

Collier Blvd. (SR-951) at Walmart (South of US-41)

US-41 at Commercial Drive /Palm Street

US-41 at Bayshore Drive/Shadowlawn Drive

Davis Blvd. at Shadowlawn Drive

Vanderbilt Beach Road at North Point Drive

Vanderbilt Beach Road at Vanderbilt Drive

Vanderbilt Beach Road at Gulf Shore Drive

Vanderbilt Drive at Wiggins Pass Road

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.