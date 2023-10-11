Gathering at Naples Jewish center reflects solidarity with Israel

They came to mourn, they came for comfort, they came to see how they could help.

About 500 people on Tuesday night crammed into the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center in Naples to show their solidarity for Israel.

They heard prayers, songs, requests for help and several speeches with messages of hope, resilience, Israel’s right to retaliate and the need to stand up and defend that right.

“We are so far past the point of being able to soften our messages,” Rabbi Adam Miller said after the event. “We have to be honest and authentic and truthful of what we’re feeling and what’s going on right now.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples sponsored the event in response to Hamas’ attack Saturday that killed at least 1,000 Israelis and injured thousands more. It was the most Jews killed in a single day since the Holocaust, more than 75 years ago.



The conflict touches Jews everywhere, said rabbi Fishel Zaklos of the Chabad of Naples.

More than three-quarters of the crowd raised their hand when Zaklos asked if they had friends or family members affected by the crisis.

“Make no mistake about it,” he said. “This is a historic generational crisis that hit home and will continue to hit home for all of us.

“So, let us not be quiet or complacent, let us all be very vocal in public about our support for Israel.”

Miller, of Temple Shalom, asked everyone to join the social media campaign spreading the names of people who were killed, injured, or taken hostage.

“Join this campaign, share the stories virtually or in person so all of those who have been killed will continue to live on through us,” he said.

Jews need to be advocates for Israel and call out anyone who said the attacks were justified, he said.

“Challenge them to answer this. ‘Why is it OK for innocent Jews to be killed this way?’

“If they question Israel’s military response drive home to them no people should have to live in abject fear that their homes will be invaded, that rockets will land on them every, single day.”

Nathaniel Ritter, board chairman for the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, said the humanitarian needs for Israel are enormous.

“Our aid is critical for victims’ well being and long-term recovery,” he said.

Those attending Tuesday night were able to donate to the Emergency Israel Relief Fund.

Rabbi Miller said he was hoping for the large turnout.

“It shows how much the community as a whole is supportive of Israel,” he said. “And how much we just needed to be together. There’s a sense of despair and loneliness when you see what’s happening in Israel and you feel so helpless.”

Many attending said they wanted to show their support.

“I’m a Jew and I wanted to support Israel,” said Irene Kharlamov, of Naples. “I have a lot of friends and family in Israel.”

Adrian Dubin, who is a part-time Naples resident, attended to show her solidarity. She grew up in Norristown, Pa., where many people in her synagogue were Holocaust survivors.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “And what’s going to happen?”

Not everyone attending was Jewish. One man, who didn’t want to give his name, stood quietly just outside the packed hall, intently listening.

“It was terrible what happened,” he said. “I just wanted to show my support to the community.”

