FHP looks for maroon SUV in fatal hit-and-run in DeSoto County

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is looking for an unknown model vehicle in connection with the investigation of a fatal Dec. 25 hit-and-run crash in Desoto County.

The vehicle being sought is possibly a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, maroon in color and likely from the XLT Line or an Eddie Bauer Edition. The vehicle will have right front damage.

The crash occurred as the unknown vehicle was northbound on SE Hillsborough Avenue, north of the intersection of SW Ambra Kay Street in Arcadia.

The Patrol said the pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Hillsborough when the front of Vehicle 1 collided with the male victim.

Positive identification of the pedestrian remains under investigation.

The patrol said the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-344-1700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

