Social media threat leads to arrest, suspension of FGCU student

An FGCU student has been arrested and suspended from the school after threats made over social media.

University officials said FGCU became aware Wednesday morning of concerning social media activity from the off-campus student that may have indicated a danger to the campus community.

The University Police Department coordinated efforts with sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee and Hendry counties as well as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure the safety of campus and our stakeholders.

An arrest was made, and the individual is trespassed from campus, including all classes. The individual has been suspended, pending additional student conduct, which means the student is not allowed on campus or in any classes.

The university said it encourages students and others involved with FGCU to report anything suspicious that they see or hear to University Police Department. In urgent situations, those with concerns can call 911 or dial (239) 590-1900, or use the Guardian Eagle App to send tips via text messages and call 911 with the touch of the button. For more information about the app, visit www.fgcu.edu/upd/raveguardian.

