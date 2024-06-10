FPL outage in south Lee County affects 3,000 users, FGCU

An issue related to a substation on Corkscrew Road Monday darkened 3,000 users including the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University.

The outage hit around 4 p.m.

A notice from FGCU attributed the outage information to Florida Power & Light and said it included GCU’s campus buildings and residential halls.

"We do not have an estimated time on when power will be restored," the notice said.

All emergency systems run by FGCU's University Police were fully operational.

The campus notice said the university was anticipating normal operations on campus for Tuesday and would issue more information in the event the outage was prolonged.

