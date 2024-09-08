Body of missing Collier County veteran Eduardo Ramirez found

A Collier County man missing for more than a week has been confirmed dead, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Posting on the agency's Facebook site the Sheriff's Office said that a body tentatively identified as that of Eduardo Ramirez was located by members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on Saturday a short distance south of the 97 Mile Marker in the Picayune Strand.

"The investigation is ongoing but at this time his death does not appear to be suspicious," the Sheriff's Office said.

Members of local law enforcement agencies and others including private residents searched for 10 days after Ramirez was reported missing.

The vehicle Ramirez was driving was located soon after he was reported missing in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

Searchers actively looked for him in that area with multiple Sheriff's Office units, including aviation, mounted patrol and K9 involved.

Ramirez, 64, of Golden Gate Estates, had been known to be traveling in a vehicle in the area of Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle at around 6:15 p.m. on Aug 29.

