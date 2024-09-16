Same boat hits Matanzas Pass Bridge Monday, and on Tuesday

A shrimp boat that struck the Matanzas Pass Bridge Monday, closing the span for hours, hit the structure again Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported the second strike in a media releease.

"The Matanzas Pass Bridge was hit again this morning by the same shrimp boat that made contact with the bridge yesterday. A report this morning described the boat’s outrigger contacting the bridge after which the shrimp boat backed away. A Lee County marine unit reported no visible damage to the bridge and the bridge remains open. FDOT has dispatched a bridge inspection team to assess the bridge and document any damage."

FDOT said the U.S. Coast Guard was also made aware of the situation.

The bridge reopened Monday afternoon, hours after it was closed when the shrimp boat hit the bridge and became lodged under the span.

"The bridge was assessed by inspectors and re-opened," Janella Newsome, an FDOT official said Monday afternoon. " This swift and coordinated response involved not only FDOT but also our partner agencies the U.S. Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported there were no injuries.

The bridge is one of only two entry points onto the barrier island community. Traffic was being diverted.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.