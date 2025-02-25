Investigators want to identify person spotted at scene of fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church

The Florida Department of Financial Services, Criminal Investigations Division, is seeking to identify an individual believed to have been on church property during an arson incident.

On January 26, 2025, detectives from the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations responded to a structure fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church, at 1430 Homestead Road N., Lehigh Acres.

Surveillance footage captured an unidentified individual wearing dark clothing near the property at the time of the fire.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone with information on this fire or the identity of the pictured individual.

Please contact the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-800-NO-ARSON. Tips can also be reported anonymously to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. If the information you (the "tipster") provided is helpful and leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 — while remaining anonymous.

View the surveillance video (source of the images in the bulletin) here: https://youtu.be/IOxYKiysSJk

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.