Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media, and former reporter and host of All Things Considered for WGCU News.
She was a multimedia reporter for Miami’s public radio station, WLRN Radio, for more than two years.
In the summer of 2013, Jessica interned for NPR's All Things Considered in Washington D.C. She has a background in newspaper reporting from her summer 2014 internship with the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida.
Jessica graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Honors College.
State health officials reported 6,772 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, Wednesday. So far more than 7.5 million people in Florida have been vaccinated including more than 2.9 million people who have received a first dose and more than 4.6 million who have completed the series.Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to school district officials, Wednesday, advising that mask wearing for students will be optional this fall.School districts in Southwest Florida are planning to scale back their virtual learning options for the 2021-2022 school year. Area school districts are also reporting a surge in new infections after students returned from spring break.Due to reports of rare blood clots, Florida has paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis says despite the pause, Florida’s vaccine supply is still strong. The state’s effort to vaccinate people in prison is also not affected by the pause.Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. DeSantis to loosen vaccine residency restrictions in an effort to get more undocumented farmworkers vaccinated.
State health officials reported 3,987 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday. As of Friday morning, the Florida Division of Emergency Management reports more than 2.6 million people have been vaccinated including more than two million who have received first dose and more than 2.6 million people who have completed the series with either a second dose or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.Today, vaccine eligibility in Florida expands to include anyone 50 and older.Large crowds of spring breakers in Miami Beach over the weekend led officials to impose an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew that could be extended until April 13.Federally supported COVID-19 vaccine sites in Florida including the FEMA-operated clinics in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami will stop providing first-dose shots sometime this week.A COVID-19 outbreak at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach has prompted a partial closure of the club.
State health officials reported 4,181 new cases of COVID-19, Monday, increasing Florida's total to 536,961 cases.The Florida Department of Health also reported 91 new coronavirus related deaths, Aug. 10, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,277 fatalities. Monday's reported number of deaths is one of lowest daily increases in weeks, and the daily increase in reported cases of the virus has remained below 10,000 cases for the last two weeks.
State health officials report that Florida's overall number of coronavirus cases topped the 300,000-case threshold, Wednesday. Aside from Florida, only New York and California have reported more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases.Florida reached milestone in cases just ten days after crossing the 200,000-case threshold. There were 10,181 new cases of the virus reported, July 15, for a total of 301,810 cases.
Pinellas County teachers, parents and students protested in Largo Tuesday against the reopening of in-person classes next month. And there's a rally...
Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed multiple environmental bills into law. WUSF's Jessica Meszaros spoke to Jane West with the advocacy organization...
Protections for some wetlands and streams have been rolled back by the Environmental Protection Agency, under the Trump Administration. The affected...
For the first time in four years, “ultra-rare” metallic blue bees have been spotted in Central Florida.
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting Florida farmers differently, depending on which market to whom local growers are selling.
North Atlantic right whales – already the most endangered large whale species in the world – are becoming even more at risk as rising sea temperatures...