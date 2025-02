Behind FGCU’s Honors College book drive is a story of cultural ties and compassion. Students are donating books to support children in the Philippines— an effort inspired by the dean’s wife’s heritage.FGCU’s Honors College is made up of students who take an active role in their education and demonstrate leadership skills. According to FGCU’s website, students in the Honors College have access to exclusive course sections, advising, project funding and more.