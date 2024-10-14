Kylie Williams / Fresh Take Florida

© 2024 WGCU News
  • Denise Bruno stands outside her damaged home in Orange Acres in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 12., 2024, three days after Hurricane Milton passed through Sarasota. Many residents in her community are elderly or disabled, Bruno said, which makes it hard to recover from hurricanes. (Kylie Williams/WUFT News)
    ‘Nowhere else to go’: Florida seniors struggle to recover from back-to-back hurricanes
    After experiencing a heavy hit from hurricanes Helene andMilton, Gulf Coast citizens aged 65 and older have had a difficult time recovering. Many of Florida’s older residents live in retirement communities with manufactured homes, which are easily destroyed during a storm. And many are also on a fixed income and hurricane damage tests the limits of their already inflation-strained budgets. Senior citizens have physical limitations, and many have disabilities that prevent them from being able to evacuate or take care of themselves during a storm. Senior citizens living alone often have nowhere to turn during a crisis.