Kylie Williams / Fresh Take Florida

After experiencing a heavy hit from hurricanes Helene andMilton, Gulf Coast citizens aged 65 and older have had a difficult time recovering. Many of Florida’s older residents live in retirement communities with manufactured homes, which are easily destroyed during a storm. And many are also on a fixed income and hurricane damage tests the limits of their already inflation-strained budgets. Senior citizens have physical limitations, and many have disabilities that prevent them from being able to evacuate or take care of themselves during a storm. Senior citizens living alone often have nowhere to turn during a crisis.