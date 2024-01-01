Major Giving

The IRA Charitable Rollover (also known as a Qualified Charitable Distribution/QCD) is an excellent way to support WGCU and receive tax benefits in return. As you plan your required minimum distributions for the year, consider using your IRA account to make the most of your charitable giving.



Benefits of the IRA Charitable Rollover:



The IRA Charitable Rollover permits you to make donations to charitable organizations such as WGCU from your IRA without counting the distribution as part of your adjusted gross income (AGI) and, consequently, without paying taxes on it.



You won’t recognize the distribution as income for federal tax purposes.

The distribution would count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD)for the year.

If you are over age 70-1/2 and have an IRA, the rollover might be right for you if:

You do not itemize deductions

You don’t need your required minimum distribution (RMD)

Your RMD causes more of your Social Security income to be taxed

You are making charitable contributions at your deduction limit, but would like to do more



To qualify:



You must be at least 70 1/2 years old and required to make an annual distribution from your IRA.

Your total combined IRA Charitable Rollover donation cannot exceed $100,000 in any one year.

Charitable contributions from an IRA must go directly to a public charity that is not a supporting organization. Contributions to donor-advised funds and private foundations, except in narrow circumstances, do not qualify for tax-free IRA rollover donations.

Distributions can only be made from traditional IRAs or Roth IRAs. Charitable donations from 403(b) plans, 401(k) plans, pension plans, and other retirement plans are ineligible for the tax-free treatment.

You cannot receive any goods or services in return for your IRA Charitable Rollover donation in order to qualify for the tax-free treatment.

You must receive an acknowledgement from WGCU or other charity donated to for each rollover contribution with the specific language required by the IRS included, stipulating your intentions.

We strongly recommend that you seek the advice of your financial advisers prior to making an IRA Charitable Rollover donation, as personal circumstances can have a significant impact on whether such a contribution would be advantageous to you.



How to donate through your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD):



Whether you have check writing privileges, or your financial institution will be sending the donation for you, at the right side is the necessary information.



PAYEE: Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation dba WGCU Public Media



TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 65-0403969



MEMO: Donor’s name and address, and the letters “IRA” or “QCD”, if these three items are not already printed on the face of the check.



Mail to:

FGCU Foundation

10501 FGCU Blvd. S.

Fort Myers, FL 33965





WGCU will send you a written acknowledgement of your gift to thank you and to confirm the amount of your gift and its intended purpose. Because there is no income tax deduction, you will not receive a conventional receipt.