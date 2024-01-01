Major Giving
By joining WGCU's Leadership Circle, dedicated individuals in our community demonstrate their commitment to the principles of public media which include providing access to high quality, educational and informative content to the public.
If you would like to make a gift of Stocks, Donor Advised Funds, IRA Charitable Distribution, vehicle or real estate donation, please notify WGCU so that we can provide transfer instructions and appropriately credit your gift. Give us a call or send us an email with the name and estimated amount you wish to donate so that we may thank you in a timely manner when the gift is received.
Gifts of Stock or securities are an excellent way to support WGCU.
Giving the gift of publicly traded stocks can be a tax advantaged way to make your generous gift to WGCU. Appreciated securities, particularly those held longer than one year, may reduce or avoid capital gains obligations and allow you to take a full tax deduction for the fair market value of the stock at time of transfer.
Once the transfer is complete, WGCU sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value and gives you the benefits of membership.
We encourage you to talk to your tax or financial advisor to better understand the implications of such a gift on your individual tax situation.
Our Federal Tax Identification Number is 65-0403969.
A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a type of giving program that allows you to combine the most favorable tax benefits with the flexibility to easily support your favorite charities.
An increasingly popular charitable vehicle, DAFs are an excellent way to both simplify your charitable giving and facilitate your strategic philanthropic goals.
Granting to WGCU Public Media through your DAF is simple and easy. You can recommend a gift to WGCU today, or on a recurring basis, to ensure the success of public TV and radio in the Southwest Florida.
Important notePlease note that WGCU is a member supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University and donations should be designated to WGCU but made through the university.
The Federal Tax ID number of Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation is 65-0403969.
Mailing address is:
10501 FGCU Blvd S. Fort Myers, FL 33965
Clients of Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, and BNY Mellon can easily make a designation to WGCU Public Media through Florida Gulf Coast University via the DAF Direct website.
The IRA Charitable Rollover (also known as a Qualified Charitable Distribution/QCD) is an excellent way to support WGCU and receive tax benefits in return. As you plan your required minimum distributions for the year, consider using your IRA account to make the most of your charitable giving.
Benefits of the IRA Charitable Rollover:
The IRA Charitable Rollover permits you to make donations to charitable organizations such as WGCU from your IRA without counting the distribution as part of your adjusted gross income (AGI) and, consequently, without paying taxes on it.
You won’t recognize the distribution as income for federal tax purposes.
The distribution would count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD)for the year.
If you are over age 70-1/2 and have an IRA, the rollover might be right for you if:
You do not itemize deductions
You don’t need your required minimum distribution (RMD)
Your RMD causes more of your Social Security income to be taxed
You are making charitable contributions at your deduction limit, but would like to do more
To qualify:
You must be at least 70 1/2 years old and required to make an annual distribution from your IRA.
Your total combined IRA Charitable Rollover donation cannot exceed $100,000 in any one year.
Charitable contributions from an IRA must go directly to a public charity that is not a supporting organization. Contributions to donor-advised funds and private foundations, except in narrow circumstances, do not qualify for tax-free IRA rollover donations.
Distributions can only be made from traditional IRAs or Roth IRAs. Charitable donations from 403(b) plans, 401(k) plans, pension plans, and other retirement plans are ineligible for the tax-free treatment.
You cannot receive any goods or services in return for your IRA Charitable Rollover donation in order to qualify for the tax-free treatment.
You must receive an acknowledgement from WGCU or other charity donated to for each rollover contribution with the specific language required by the IRS included, stipulating your intentions.
We strongly recommend that you seek the advice of your financial advisers prior to making an IRA Charitable Rollover donation, as personal circumstances can have a significant impact on whether such a contribution would be advantageous to you.
How to donate through your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD):
Whether you have check writing privileges, or your financial institution will be sending the donation for you, at the right side is the necessary information.
PAYEE: Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation dba WGCU Public Media
TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 65-0403969
MEMO: Donor’s name and address, and the letters “IRA” or “QCD”, if these three items are not already printed on the face of the check.
Mail to:
FGCU Foundation
10501 FGCU Blvd. S.
Fort Myers, FL 33965
WGCU will send you a written acknowledgement of your gift to thank you and to confirm the amount of your gift and its intended purpose. Because there is no income tax deduction, you will not receive a conventional receipt.
If you have an unused vehicle, donating it to WGCU is fast, easy and secure. Your donation is towed free-of-charge, and your donation is eligible for a tax donation.
Our partner, CARS Donation Services, ensures that your donation delivers the highest possible revenue to WGCU. We accept donations of trucks, boats, RV’s, motorcycles, golf carts, and more. Visit Here or call 855-845-1960 to get started.
An asset you’ve had for generations can be a gift for generations to come. By donating all or part of your property to WGCU, you may be able to reduce your capital gains tax and receive an income tax deduction—and you may even be able to continue to use or live on the property.