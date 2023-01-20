Makiya Seminera/Fresh Take Florida

Are the days of scrolling TikTok on Florida’s college campuses over? The University of Florida is warning about what it called a “strong possibility” it might ban the popular social media app on university devices and WiFi networks. The state’s flagship university calls TikTok – operated in the U.S. by a subsidiary of a China-based company – a “national security concern” and discourages the campus community from using the app on their personal devices. It’s also going further, banning any future academic research projects that involve accessing TikTok. Officials at other Florida universities say they are considering similar action against TikTok, but none has officially followed UF’s lead yet. TikTok says it’s trying to convince federal national security experts that its app is safe.