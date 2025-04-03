Matthew Cupelli/Fresh Take Florida

The Parkland community was distraught, gun vendors were unmoved and legal experts were skeptical when Florida’s attorney general said he wouldn’t enforce a law – recently upheld by a U.S. appeals court – banning the sales of rifles and shotguns to anyone under 21.Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, said he disagrees with a federal appeals court’s recent decision upholding the age restriction, passed in the wake of a 19-year-old gunman killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018. In a memo, he said his duty to defend Florida's statutes is trumped by his duty to uphold the Constitution.