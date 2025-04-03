Matthew Cupelli/Fresh Take Florida

Matthew Cupelli/Fresh Take FloridaMatthew Cupelli/Fresh Take Florida
‘Gut punch’: Opposition grows to attorney general’s decision not to enforce law banning gun sales to buyers under 21The Parkland community was distraught, gun vendors were unmoved and legal experts were skeptical when Florida’s attorney general said he wouldn’t enforce a law – recently upheld by a U.S. appeals court – banning the sales of rifles and shotguns to anyone under 21.Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, said he disagrees with a federal appeals court’s recent decision upholding the age restriction, passed in the wake of a 19-year-old gunman killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018. In a memo, he said his duty to defend Florida's statutes is trumped by his duty to uphold the Constitution.