Member Access FAQs

What is WGCU Member Access?

It’s your online member account. It is free and secure to sign up. By creating an online account, you’ll have all of your membership information right at your fingertips, including how much and when you last contributed and change your payment method. You’ll be able to print your annual tax receipt, become a sustaining member, increase your annual donation, and more.

Why can’t I log in to my member access account with my PBS account username and password?

Your PBS account is used to access WGCU Passport programming. Member access is a separate account that gives you control of your WGCU donor account. You can update your payment information, print your tax receipt, change your contact information, etc. If you have forgotten your username for member access please call member services at 239-590-2361 or email us at memberservices@wgcu.org.

What is a sustainer?

WGCU Sustainers receive uninterrupted membership from year to year because your monthly donations are automatically renewed from your bank account or credit card. We keep your membership active as long as your regular gifts continue. Our sustainers help us save paper, postage and administrative costs by reducing the need to send renewals and reminders and decreases the number of on air membership drives making more time for the programs you love.

I am a sustaining member. When do my payments get processed?

If your pledge is tied to a credit card it will be processed on the 10th of the month, if you donate using a checking account it will be processed on the 5th of the month. If the processing date falls on a weekend or a holiday your pledge payment will be processed on the next business day. If you have missed a payment and need to update your payment method you can do that securely here

Do you accept donations of cars and other motorized vehicles?

Yes. We accept donations of trucks, boats, RV’s, motorcycles, golf carts, and more. Visit click here or call 855-845-1960 to get started.

Do you accept donations of real estate?

Yes we do, please visit click here for more information.

How do I add my child’s name to the birthday list on TV?

By joining the WGCU Birthday Club.Your WGCU Kids Birthday Club Family Membership supports the children’s programming your family depends on every day on WGCU HDTV. We all know that children don’t just watch television, they interact with it. Programs on WGCU HDTV invite children to learn, think, grow and laugh with the stories, characters, music, and vocabulary that cannot be found on any other station. To join click here

Where can I find a copy of the TV schedule that I can print at home?

Please visit tvschedules or go to WGCU.org and click on SCHEDULES.

Will you trade this information with other organizations?

No. As always, we never sell your information to any organization.

Is it secure?

Absolutely! You’ll create your own personal username and password to view your information. No credit card information is available through your account.

Is it free?

Yes! It is a member benefit and allows for convenient access to your donation information.

How soon can I access my account information?

It takes us one business day to confirm your Member Access account. Until then, your account is pending. Once confirmed, it takes one business day for your new contributions to register in your account.

How do I cancel an existing pledge?

If you need to cancel a pledge please call member services at 239-590-2361 or email at memberservices@wgcu.org. Please note that if you requested a thank you gift that the gift would need to be paid for before the pledge can be cancelled.

How do I renew my membership?

Simply click on a choice below to renew online, or call member services at 239-590-2361 and we would be happy to help you.

Support TV

Support FM

Support Both

If you have questions, contact memberservices@wgcu.org or call 239-590-2361.