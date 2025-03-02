Local SAVE clubs targeting violence to make schools safer

In schools across Lee County, students are taking a stand against violence and promoting school safety through the Sandy Hook Promise’s Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) clubs. Local students, parents and faculty are joining forces to make their campuses safer.

Launched by the Sandy Hook Promise organization in response to the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012, these clubs are a part of a nationwide effort to ensure that school environments are not only physically safe but also emotionally and psychologically supportive.

The SAVE Promise Clubs focus on creating a culture of inclusion and preventing violence through a variety of programs and activities. One of the main aspects of the clubs is educating students to identify early warning signs of violence, depression and bullying. This education helps them become more attuned to their peers’ needs, allowing them to offer support before a situation escalates.

Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Teri Byrne-Knell shared a powerful experience during her time as a principal at a private school in western New York.

“We did a locker search, and my team, they put down this loaded gun on my desk that was in a student’s locker… Something that really resonates with you in a moment in time, is that a loaded gun is on my desk, on my watch, with kids in the building and staff in the building. That changed my whole perspective right then and there,” Byrne-Knell said.

The discovery of a weapon prompted significant changes in security protocols at the school, reinforcing the idea that safety involves more than just physical security measures — it also requires proactive and continuous efforts to prevent dangerous situations from arising in the first place.

“The thing that scares me the most is probably never seeing her [daughter] again and the thought that knowing that my student should feel the most safe at school,” Andrea Russom, parent of a Lehigh Senior High School student, said. “The reality to even think that she could not get to come home one day is really scary.”

As of today, the SAVE Promise Clubs are active in over 5,000 schools across the United States, with more than 153,000 students involved. These clubs span elementary, middle and high schools, and their activities are tailored to the developmental stages and needs of the students.

At Cypress Lake High School, the SAVE club has become a model for how these initiatives can transform a school’s culture. The club was established at this school in 2021 and has become an active part of the efforts to address bullying, violence, and mental health issues.

Students Hailey Hartley, a member of the club, and Yanissah-Lynn Fabre, who is an officer of the Cypress Lake SAVE club, have been instrumental in organizing awareness campaigns, workshops, and providing supports for their peers.

Fabre manages social media presence, and that’s allowed the club to connect with the broader community. The school’s involvement in the national SAVE Newsletter and the SAVE Instagram account has generated attention, allowing Cypress Lake to showcase its impact.

“We always use the stat that 80% of attackers were bullied in school, so I think school safety is beyond physical safety with our security and student resource officers but also creating safe spaces within school,” Fabre said.

Shannon Knudsen, the teacher sponsor of the Cypress Lake SAVE Club, plays a crucial role in guiding and supporting the students. Knudsen oversees the club’s operations, ensuring that the events and projects align with the mission of creating a safer and more inclusive school. She is deeply committed to making sure that the club’s initiatives serve every student, regardless of gender, language proficiency or background.

“I always ask, ‘Does this cover everyone? Boys? Girls? Kids who cannot speak English? etc.’ I try, as best as I can, to make sure that there is something for everyone,” Knudsen said.

While physical security measures like resource officers and surveillance cameras are essential, research shows that students who feel connected to their school and peers are less likely to engage in harmful behaviors or become victims of bullying.

The SAVE club holds many of its events during the school’s lunch times, so students have the opportunity to participate. The club even worked with a local Starbucks for World Kindness Day and provided the staff with stickers containing kind notes that were put on customers' cups all day.

“One of my favorite events we did was having everyone coloring in puzzle pieces which are now all connected in a mural in one of our hallways to show how we are all connected,” Hartley said.

“I hope the club continues to grow and that it becomes more of a way of life than something special that is just done because of a club,” Knudsen said.

