Hitting snooze on daylight saving time and sleep deprivation

Hopefully on Sunday March 9th, you remembered to move your clocks forward for daylight saving time. While losing an hour of sleep seems like a small price to pay for some extended sunshine, there are some health consequences that can arise from not hitting your normal sleep schedule. Chair of the Department of Neurology and Director of The BRAIN Center at the University of Florida Dr. Michael Jaffee breaks down the toll the time change has on the body and the mind and offers some solutions to navigating the annual time jump.

Hitting Snooze on Daylight Savings | WGCU News