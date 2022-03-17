Health News March 18, 2022

New study shows suicide rates increased among Hispanic Men

A new national study is showing declining suicide rates, but in some groups like Hispanic males we’re actually seeing an increase. The study by the Centers of Disease Control examined mental health and suicide numbers in 2019 and 2020. The study shows the suicide rate declined overall by 3%. However, suicide among Latino men increased by 6%. The study also shows that multiracial females also had higher rates of suicide this past year. Suicide was among the 10 leading causes of death in the United States in 2020 among people 10–64 years old.

Counterfeit rapid test recalled

If you recently purchased an at-home coronavirus test called “Flowflex Sars-Cov-2 Antigen Rapid test” with a blue box, you should get rid of it because it might be counterfeit and could result in false negative or positive results. According to the U.S. Food and Drug administration, the legal manufacturer of the rapid test found the test in circulation and started advising people last week that it is an unauthorized, counterfeit product. The product can’t be legally imported or used in the U.S. because it hasn’t been approved by the FDA. False-negative test results may lead to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment of the coronavirus, which may cause people harm including serious illness and death.

Immigration Immunization at Immokalee DOH

The Florida Department of Health is offering walk-in vaccination appointments in Immokalee for those who want to get the measles, tetanus, flu or shingles vaccines, among other Immigration Immunizations. These immunizations are for immigrants and refugees seeking admissions into the U.S. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are available. The vaccinations will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 419 North First Street. You can visit the Department of Health website for information about scheduling and pricing.

