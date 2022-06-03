Toxic blue-green algae health alert at lock; Army Corps leaves it open as tropical storm threatens

Despite alarmingly heavy concentrations of toxic blue-green algae at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam on the Caloosahatchee River on Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers said the dam will remain open to drain heavy rains from an incoming tropical system so the water can flow downstream.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a health advisory Friday warning people and their pets to stay away from the area due to “the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins,” the agency wrote. “The public should exercise caution in and around Franklin Lock.”

The tropical system was taking aim at Fort Myers on Friday evening, gaining strength, and was expected to become the first named tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The Army Corps was closing all its locks and dams on Lake Okeechobee to secure the 142-mile-long dike ringing the lake. The South Florida Water Management District was doing the same with the locks and dams it controls.

The Army Corps decided to leave open the Franklin Lock, which is several miles downstream from the headwaters of the Caloosahatchee River, to drain the four-to-six inches of rain expected to fall from the storm and wash through thousands of homes, parking lots and canals in the Caloosahatchee watershed.

It was unclear if the Army Corps was aware that the health department issued the warning about the toxic algae bloom. It was also unknown if closing the Franklin Lock would keep the blue-green algae from flushing downstream.

The Army Corps did not respond to several emails and phone calls.

