A pharmaceutical company based in Paris, HRA Pharma, is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an over-the-counter birth control pill according to NPR. The pill includes progestin only, not estrogen, and is known as a mini pill. If approved, it would be the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. The application for approval — submitted in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade — comes at a time of renewed attention to the importance of contraception access.The FDA review process is expected to take about 10 months, with a decision expected in 2023.

Health News July 15 2022 ENGLISH (Made by Headliner).mp4

More than a third of American workers say they're still able to work from home full time, and almost a quarter say they can do so part time, according to a recent poll by McKinsey & Company. In total, almost six in ten of the 25,000 Americans polled said they could work from home at least one day a week. In a new study this year, economists surveyed more than 500 American companies, asking them how they are using remote work. They find that many companies are capitalizing on remote work by using it as a substitute for giving workers raises, so much so that it's helping to moderate inflation.

El Rev. Gary y Christine La Croix, y Scripps Howard Foundation brindan apoyo para las Noticias de WGCU en Español.

