Health News July 29, 2022

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is hosting walk-in vaccine clinics for the start of the school year. The clinic will be this Saturday, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. It will be at the Collier County Health Department building on 419 North First Street in Immokalee. Vaccines are free for kids under 18. All students entering 7th grade must have a T-D-A-P booster vaccine prior to the first day of school. Collier County students will start school on Wednesday, August 10th.

A monkeypox outbreak is being monitored by the Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades counties. There are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states. There have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of countries that regularly face monkeypox. In the event of a case, the Department of Health will conduct an investigation to notify possible exposures and offer potential action after exposure. The Department of Health will offer the monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups as doses become available from the federal government.

El Rev. Gary y Christine La Croix, y Scripps Howard Foundation brindan apoyo para las Noticias de WGCU en Español.