Health News August 3rd

Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks than it has in months. Florida Department of Health figures show that the state's death toll climbed by an average of 452 each week from July 15 through last Friday. That's the most since late March. The omicron subvariant BA.5, has fueled Florida's current summer surge, which accounts for more than 80% of new cases according to an estimate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox cases in Florida are on the rise. After a presumptive positive case was announced two months ago, the Center of Disease control has reported 480 Monkeypox cases in Florida on August 3rd— that’s a jump of about 200 new cases since July 25th. Collier county has reported 3 cases as of the start of august.

