Lee County judge race tops $300,000 in campaign donations

The biggest money race in Lee County for the Aug. 23 primary election is not a contest for commission or school board. Instead it's a race for Lee County judge, and it pits the head of the Special Victims Unit in the State Attorney's Office for Florida's 20th Judicial Circuit against a sitting judge.

Lindsay Scott Garza, daughter of former Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott, is challenging Judge Archie Hayward, Jr.

Neither Garza nor Hayward can ask for campaign cash personally. That's part of the code of conduct for judicial candidates. Each has a committee of supporters who raise donations.

As of Aug. 5, Garza's committee had raised $223,000 for the contest. Hayward's had raised $79,000 as of July 29. Garza's campaign has spent about $160,000; Hayward's $73,000.

Oftentimes judge races generate only a few thousand in donations, certainly well under the $300,000 raised for this non-partisan election on Aug. 23.

"I think it shows she has a broad swath of support in the community and that bodes well for her chances," said Terry Miller, a political consultant and chair of Garza's finance committee.

The Hayward campaign would not talk about the money the judge is facing. One of his supporters said there is no reason to replace him.

"Judge Hayward has served admirably. He has a stellar record. He has shown himself to be a consummate citizen," Audrea Anderson said.

She is the widow of Isaac Anderson, Jr., the first African-American judge in Lee County. The justice center tower now is named for the late Judge Anderson.

Audrea Anderson said Judge Hayward is the only African-American on the judicial circuit that covers five counties of Southwest Florida. "To lose that perspective, the only African-American, that would be a travesty," Anderson said.

The Garza campaign said race has nothing to do with this election. Her supporters emphasize her experience. "She's spent countless hours in front of juries and numerous judges," said Terry Miller. "Her colleagues think she has the experience as well."

Some prominent lawyers and law firms in Lee have given money to the Garza effort. WGCU News contacted several to ask why, but no one responded on the record.

Judicial codes of conduct discourage candidates from saying much more than that they are running. Thus for this story WGCU did not interview the candidates personally, but rather supporters.

This contest marks the third time Judge Hayward has faced an election challenge in his 14 years on the bench.

