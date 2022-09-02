Health News September 2nd

The Florida Department of Health issued a Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory last week for Collier County because a resident has dengue fever from a local mosquito bite. Mosquitoes that are capable of spreading dengue fever live, breed, and lay eggs in containers of water in areas where people are close together. According to the Collier Mosquito Control District, there were high numbers of mosquitoes in Ave Maria and Immokalee last week. They are reminding residents to check water containers and drain or cover them daily.

The federal government is putting a pause on sending free COVID-19 testing kits to Americans starting September due to a lack of funding. The program is still accepting orders before September 2. The White House first began sending out the kits in January, and the White House said by May the tests had been given to 70 million households, more than half of the households in the U.S.

After more than three months into the U.S. monkeypox outbreak, health officials are seeing early signs that rates of new infections are slowing in some of the major cities, particularly New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that while numbers are increasing, the rate of rise is lower. Federal health officials say that while it’s too soon to make a judgment about the outbreak slowing down, the downtrend in some parts of the U.S. and vaccinations are some promising signs.

El Rev. Gary y Christine La Croix, y Scripps Howard Foundation brindan apoyo para las Noticias de WGCU en Español.

