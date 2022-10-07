Health Brief for October 7th

There are resources available for individuals in need of mental health help after Hurricane Ian. The Disaster Distress Helpline has counselors, and you can find someone to talk to by calling 800-985-5990. The Florida 211 Network also has crisis counselors. You can call 2-1-1 or go online to TurnTo211.com. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 9-8-8.

There are places to get medical care in Collier County. NCH Healthcare System is providing free virtual care services for two weeks. It can be accessed online 24-hours per day, 7-days a week by anyone in the community at no cost. The nonprofit Neighborhood Health Clinic resumed normal operations Monday. The clinic is for low income and uninsured residents.