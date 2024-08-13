Ideological control of Collier County School Board said at stake in District 2 contest

Ideological control of the Collier County public schools is at stake in a race for a seat on the board.

File / WGCU Lucarelli

File / WGCU Cunningham

A conservative Republican, endorsed by businessman Alfie Oakes and the Collier party executive committee, is challenging a board member running for re-election.

It marks a change from some past school board races. Collier voter Elaine MacIntosh recalls a lot of boring races, lacking political conflict and drama. Not anymore.

"Let's just get back to what really matters for our children, and quit getting the adult situation in the way," MacIntosh said. "It's crazy."

Call it what you will, but adult political ideology is front and center in the race between school board member Stephanie Lucarelli and challenger Pamela Cunningham in District 2.

Cunningham says she wants to end what she calls progressive education.

More information

"The biggest leg up you can give students is a basic education," Cunningham said. "We have to get back to putting pen and paper in their hands, learning cursive, learning their math tables even if they don't want to. Learn civics and stand for the American flag."

Stephanie Lucarelli explained why she is running for re-election.

"My main reason for running again is to keep Collier schools great," Lucarelli said. "We've been doing a phenomenal job. I know this because I have had four kids go through our system."

The Collier County Republican Party executive committee endorses Cunningham, and so does state committeeman Alfie Oakes.

If Cunningham wins, Oakes-endorsed members would have a majority – three votes to two - on the board.

'I've had people ask me: will I take my marching orders from one person? I don't think that is how conservatives operate," Cunningham said. "We follow the Constitution and Bill of Rights and do what is best for people in our community."

Lucarelli said she is a Republican, but doesn't believe her opponent will make up her own mind.

"They're listening to outside people and not making their own decisions and that is what you don't want," Lucarelli said. "Not electing me is going to push someone to the forefront, whose focus is ideology and politics, and not education. So it's very concerning."

Cunningham said she wants to rein in spending in the district, claiming the budget has expanded far more and faster than the increase in student enrollment. She said she wants to rein in the spending on new buildings, and put every available dollar into classrooms.

Lucarelli said that until Aubrey Rogers High School opened a year ago, the district had not built a new high school since 2004. She pointed out that under the current board, the district is on track to be debt-free by 2026. She said that means Collier taxpayers will save $120 million in debt services on other new schools.

School board races are non-partisan and county-wide, so any voter in Collier can cast a ballot for school board in the August 20th primary. The primary winner gets the seat on the board. There's no further contest for the seat in November.

Mike Walcher is a reporter on the WGCU News staff, and also an adjunct instructor in the FGCU Journalism program. He can be reached at mwalcher.fgcu.edu

