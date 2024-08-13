Lee County school year begins with major state expansion of private school vouchers

The school year begins with a major expansion of vouchers for parents to send their children to schools other than public ones.

The financial help for private and home schooling takes money away from public schools, but the candidates for Lee County School Superintendent said they do not oppose vouchers. They said they view vouchers as motivation to improve the public schools.

Nallely Almodovar said she is grateful for vouchers to pay for private school for her son and daughter. She said they struggled in public schools.

"It's a peace of mind for a parent to provide your child the best opportunity," she said.

She said her family receives about 10-thousand dollars for each child to attend De LaSalle Academy in South Fort Myers - a school for children with learning challenges.

Almovdovar added that she could not afford private school without vouchers.

"Honestly it is about doing what is best for kids," she said.

Almodovar likes the private school option so much that she left public schools to teach at De LaSalle.

But Sally Butzin claimed vouchers are like vampires – sucking the blood out of public schools. She's a long-time educator and author who lives in Tallahassee.

"So our kids are being monetized," Butzin said. "We need to do what's best for our children. Not just make money."

The Florida Policy Institute said the state budget includes up to three-point-nine Billion dollars for school vouchers and companies to manage the program, this budget year alone.

Butzin criticized what she calls a lack of transparency in the voucher programs.

"Parents think they are making the right choice for kids." she said. "But many times they are making uninformed choices. That's really troubling."

Denise Carlin has no opposition in the primary, so she will be the Republican candidate for Lee School superintendent in November.

She said vouchers should motivate public schools to improve.

"I do believe with all my heart that competition is good for us. It will make us better," she said.

Victor Arias is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for Lee superintendent. That means he will compete with Carlin for votes in the November general election.

"I don't see any problem with that - allowing parents to find alternatives," Arias said. "If they find something better than what we are offering, and will be offering."

Republican Denise Carlin said the Lee district has lost about $6 million in state aid because of vouchers. The district did not confirm that figure, but did say the increase in new students far exceeds the number who leave with vouchers.

Carlin argued the biggest problem is that Lee ranks 9th out of the 10 biggest Florida districts in student achievement in reading, writing, math, social studies and science. She said that means there is one clear goal for Lee public schools.

"We've got to teach those subjects like nobody's buisness," Carlin said. "We've got to be best in class. And I believe we do that, as I say on the campaign trail, by getting back to the basics."

Democrat Victor Arias said if elected, he wants to engage local leaders and businesses to help public schools, and keep students from going elsewhere.

"I can stay out here and say there's something wrong, but that's staying out here," Arias explained. "But I would like you to come in and tell us what is wrong and help us try to fix it."

