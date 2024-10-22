Pedal for Pledges: The Brotherhood Ride raises money for families of fallen first responders

First responders from all over Florida and some other states are embarking on a grueling journey.

They're riding bicycles for 600 miles. They're raising money for families of 14 Florida law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics who died in the line of duty last year.

Speakers called out the names of the fallen heroes to mark the start of the fundraiser on Tuesday. Fifty cyclists are pedaling for pledges.

"This is a group of guys from all over who want to keep that promise — to never forget," Jeff Morse, a recently retired firefighter, said.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Jeff Morse started the Brotherhood Ride after a fire killed nine firefighters in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2007.

Morse co-founded the organization called The Brotherhood Ride. He started it after a fire killed nine firefighters in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2007.

This year's ride began Tuesday, with cyclists leaving the Naples area. They bike east to Miami, then north along the coast, with stops in Orlando and Jacksonville. After eight days on the road they wind up in Live Oak in the Panhandle. Along the way cyclists meet loved ones of those who gave all.

1 of 39 — 102224aiw brotherhoodride005.jpg Sanibel Deputy Chief John DiMaria sets out on the Brotherhood Ride with other first responders on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Naples. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 39 — 102224aiw brotherhoodride002.jpg Ross Vezin of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department in South Carolina waits on his bike for the start of the Brotherhood Ride on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The group is planning to ride just over 100 miles on day one. The ride ends on October 29. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 39 — 102224aiw brotherhoodride003.jpg First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 39 — 102224aiw brotherhoodride001.jpg A member of the support team for the Brotherhood Ride holds a photo of James McFee, a Lee County paramedic who died in 2023, before the start of the ride on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The group is planning to ride just over 100 miles on day one. The ride ends on October 29. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 39 — 102224aiw brotherhoodride004.jpg First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 007.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 013.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 034.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 006.JPG Lt. Daniel Jackson of North Collier Fire Rescue waits for the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 010.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 11 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 009.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 12 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 011.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 13 of 39 — IMG_9672.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island leave for the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the 600-mile Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 14 of 39 — IMG_9666.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island leave for the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the 600-mile Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 15 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 012.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 16 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 016.JPG Justin Diaz, a firefighter with Greater Naples Fire Rescue, says goodbye to his daughters before the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 17 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 017.JPG Justin Diaz, a firefighter with Greater Naples Fire Rescue, says goodbye to his wife Jennifer before the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 18 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 015.JPG Justin Diaz, a firefighter with Greater Naples Fire Rescue, says goodbye to his daughters before the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 19 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 014.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 20 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 018.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 21 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 020.JPG Lt. Daniel Jackson of North Collier Fire Rescue waits for the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 22 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 019.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 23 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 022.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 24 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 021.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 25 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 024.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 26 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 023.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 27 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 025.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 28 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 027.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 29 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 026.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 30 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 029.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 31 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 028.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 32 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 031.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 33 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 030.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island cycle down U.S. 41 in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the start of the Brotherhood Ride to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 34 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 032.JPG Jeff Morse started the Brotherhood Ride after a fire killed nine firefighters in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2007. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 35 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 037.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 36 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 035.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 37 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 036.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 38 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 033.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 39 of 39 — 102224 aiw breotherhood ride 038.JPG First responders from Florida, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina and Rhode Island prepare to begin the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The 600-mile ride is to honor first responders who died in 2023. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

"We're all hot and sweaty, and they wrap their arms around us," Morse said. "A lot of times there are tears. I'm crying, they're crying. Everyone has their own reason for doing this, but for me, it's that if anything had happened to me on the job, I'd want an organization like this to come and support my wife. And that's really what keeps driving me."

Each cyclist must get at least $500 in pledged donations. Most riders top $1,000 each.

The money goes to people like Lainie McFee of Cape Coral and her two sons.

Lainie said her husband, Jim, was exposed to toxic chemicals during and after the World Trade Center attacks and tower collapses in 2001. She said he was working in New York at the time, and immediately headed to the towers when the news came out that September morning.

She said he often went back to help with cleaning up the rubble. The family later moved to Lee County, where Jim worked as a paramedic.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU A member of the support team for the Brotherhood Ride holds a photo of James McFee, a Lee County paramedic who died in 2023, before the start of the ride on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The group is planning to ride just over 100 miles on day one. The ride ends on October 29.

But Lainie said Jim's health went downhill after 9/11, forcing him to retire early. Jim then died at age 57 last year.

Lainie McFee talked about the cyclists.

"They're angels," she said. "Jim sent them down to Sean, Kevin and I. Helping us out. It's amazing. This is something we'll never forget."

Sean and Kevin are Jim and Lainie McFee's sons.

Nick Kompinski of North Collier Fire is riding for the first time, and said he will keep a key thought in mind: that first responders are one family.

"It's going to be a new feeling trying to relate to these people you don't know," he said. "But you understand we're all one and the same, running these calls."

Throughout the journey Elks lodges provide the cyclists hot meals and places to sleep each night. Support teams ride ahead of and behind the cyclists to hand out water and snacks every 20 miles. Local law enforcement often escorts the riders on busy roads.

Lt. Daniel Jackson of North Collier Fire is riding for the fourth year. He said meeting the families motivates him.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Lt. Daniel Jackson of North Collier Fire Rescue waits for the start of the Brotherhood Ride in Naples on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

"A lot of times there's not a dry eye in the house," Jackson said. "It's a release for some. It's good. Because we're tough guys, and tough gals. We're meant to push everything down, to toughen up. But then you see the kids running around, who don't have a mother or father anymore. And it's hard not to get emotional."

Seventeen-year old Sean McFee said he and his father were close, drawn together by a love of football. Sean said he appreciates what the cyclists are doing.

"It feels really good to know that these people are doing this, which is hard physically and mentally," Sean McFee said. "I mean 600 miles. And they do it for people they may have never even met."

The Brotherhood Ride hopes to raise as much as $70,000 this year. It'll be divided among the families of 13 Florida men and women who died in the line of duty last year. And one agency that trained a K-9 that died on duty also will get some of the money.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News.

He also teaches journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

