Registration open Dec. 1 for Collier Parks winter programs
The Collier County Parks & Recreation Division will open registration for its winter 2025 programs starting Sunday, Dec. 1. Whether you’re looking for fun after-school activities, engaging holiday camps, or recreational opportunities for all ages and abilities, there’s something for everyone this season.
With park facilities conveniently located throughout Collier County, the division offers a wide variety of programs, including:
- Elementary & Middle School After School Adventures
- Early Release Days and No School Fun Camps
- Holiday Camps and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Programs
- Sports Leagues, Camps, and Competitions
- Aquatics, Arts, Dance, and Community Classes
- Senior and Adaptive Programs
- Special Events and more
Don’t miss your chance to secure a spot in your favorite programs!
Easy Online Registration
Register for all winter programs online at collierparks.com. Use the “Browse & Register for Activities Search” tool to find programs by keyword, category, or location.
Step-by-Step Registration:
- Sign in or create an account.
- Browse available activities.
- Follow the instructions to complete your registration and payment.
Need assistance? Visit the “Programs & Registration” section on the website for helpful resources, including the Online Registration How-To.
Contact Us
For additional information about Winter 2025 programs or help with registration, please contact the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000 or visit collierparks.com.