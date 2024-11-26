Registration open Dec. 1 for Collier Parks winter programs

The Collier County Parks & Recreation Division will open registration for its winter 2025 programs starting Sunday, Dec. 1. Whether you’re looking for fun after-school activities, engaging holiday camps, or recreational opportunities for all ages and abilities, there’s something for everyone this season.

With park facilities conveniently located throughout Collier County, the division offers a wide variety of programs, including:

Elementary & Middle School After School Adventures

Early Release Days and No School Fun Camps

Holiday Camps and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Programs

Sports Leagues, Camps, and Competitions

Aquatics, Arts, Dance, and Community Classes

Senior and Adaptive Programs

Special Events and more

Don’t miss your chance to secure a spot in your favorite programs!

Easy Online Registration

Register for all winter programs online at collierparks.com. Use the “Browse & Register for Activities Search” tool to find programs by keyword, category, or location.

Step-by-Step Registration:

Sign in or create an account. Browse available activities. Follow the instructions to complete your registration and payment.

Need assistance? Visit the “Programs & Registration” section on the website for helpful resources, including the Online Registration How-To.

Contact Us

For additional information about Winter 2025 programs or help with registration, please contact the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000 or visit collierparks.com.