Lee Natural Resources finishes tree-planting project at Lakes Park

More than 120 trees are helping to reduce erosion, improve stormwater runoff capture and protect water quality in the watershed at Lakes Park in Fort Myers.

Lee County Natural Resources this month completed a tree-planting project at the popular Gladiolus Drive park that was funded by a $37,500 grant from the U.S. Forest Service that saw native and Florida-friendly trees planted within 200 feet of waterbodies in the park, including the shoreline of South Lake, wetlands, and man-made stormwater canals.

The plantings were done to help reduce potential run-off entering the watershed and provide many other benefits.

The project is expected to intercept up to 1.5 million gallons of run-off over the course of 10 years. In addition, the park pond banks will be stabilized, reducing erosion and the cost of possible shoreline repairs in the future.

Lakes Park is in the Hendry Creek watershed, which has a Total Maximum Daily Load for total nitrogen and is currently subject to a State of Florida Basin Management Action Plan.

