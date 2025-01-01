Passport
WGCU Passport is a member benefit that provides you with extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming. Featuring both PBS and select local programming.
WGCU Passport allows you to watch even more episodes of your favorite shows, including full seasons of many current and past series.
Unlock a world of great shows with PBS Passport! Enjoy access to a rich library of PBS and local programs. Explore full seasons and start watching now.
WGCU Passport is available to those who donate to WGCU through automatic payment at least $5 a month ($60 a year).
Your contribution continues to support public broadcasting. Thank you for being a PBS Passport Member!
1. Find your activation code in your WGCU confirmation email
2. Visit www.pbs.org/passport
3. Enter your activation code
4. Click the button that says Create PBS Account Now
5. Enter your name, email address and create a password
2. Visit www.pbs.org/passport
3. Enter your activation code
4. Click the button that says Create PBS Account Now
5. Enter your name, email address and create a password
You need your activation code to start watching Passport. This code was sent to you by both mail and e-mail.
If you can’t find your code, you can look it up online by clicking the button below.
If you can’t find your code, you can look it up online by clicking the button below.
The official PBS Help and Support site can help you can find information about PBS Passport, streaming video, PBS Kids, managing your account and more.
Check our Frequently Asked Question's page to find quick help for common PBS Passport questions and concerns.