© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Passport

WGCU Passport is a member benefit that provides you with extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming. Featuring both PBS and select local programming.
WCGU PBS PASSPORT
WGCU Passport allows you to watch even more episodes of your favorite shows, including full seasons of many current and past series.
Learn More
Featured Passport Programs
Unlock a world of great shows with PBS Passport! Enjoy access to a rich library of PBS and local programs. Explore full seasons and start watching now.
Start Watching
How To Sign Up
WGCU Passport is available to those who donate to WGCU through automatic payment at least $5 a month ($60 a year).
Donate Now ❤️
PASSPORT LOGIN
Your contribution continues to support public broadcasting. Thank you for being a PBS Passport Member!
Login
WHAT IF I'M ALREADY A MEMBER?
1. Find your activation code in your WGCU confirmation email
2. Visit www.pbs.org/passport
3. Enter your activation code
4. Click the button that says Create PBS Account Now
5. Enter your name, email address and create a password
Activate Now
WHAT IF I DON'T HAVE MY CODE?
You need your activation code to start watching Passport. This code was sent to you by both mail and e-mail.

If you can’t find your code, you can look it up online by clicking the button below.
Look Up Code
NEED HELP WITH PASSPORT?
The official PBS Help and Support site can help you can find information about PBS Passport, streaming video, PBS Kids, managing your account and more.
Find Help Now
Passport FAQ
Check our Frequently Asked Question's page to find quick help for common PBS Passport questions and concerns.
FAQ's