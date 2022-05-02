© 2022 WGCU News
WGCU_2018_Staff_055.jpg

Julie Glenn

News Director, Gulf Coast Live Host

(1971 - 2022)

Julie Glenn joined WGCU in 2016 and worked in many different roles — reporter, program host and podcast creator. In 2017 she agreed to step up as interim news director to lead the station’s award-winning coverage of Hurricane Irma. She was promoted into the job permanently in 2018. She joined the board of the Public Media Journalists Association that same year and served the full two year term. Her WGCU family misses her terribly.

