Julie GlennNews Director, Gulf Coast Live Host
(1971 - 2022)
Julie Glenn joined WGCU in 2016 and worked in many different roles — reporter, program host and podcast creator. In 2017 she agreed to step up as interim news director to lead the station’s award-winning coverage of Hurricane Irma. She was promoted into the job permanently in 2018. She joined the board of the Public Media Journalists Association that same year and served the full two year term. Her WGCU family misses her terribly.
-
Gina Birch, longtime writer, emcee, and host in Southwest Florida met Julie Glenn over a shared love of good wine, conversation and journalism.
-
I am the former general manager of WGCU Public Media and one of the relatively few people who know the debt of gratitude Southwest Florida owes Julie Glenn. In early September 2017, I asked Julie to assume the responsibilities of interim news director of WGCU-FM. The news director at that time, having accepted another position, was headed to a meeting out of state. In any other circumstance appointing an interim replacement would not have been so urgent but in this case we had Hurricane Irma, then a category 4 storm, making a beeline for a Marco Island landfall only days away.
-
This episode originally aired on June 16, 2017.On September 11, 2001 Fort Myers native Beverley Bass was piloting an American Airlines 727 filled with…
-
What wine pairs best with turkey? Leave it to Julie and Gina of the Grape Minds podcast! Listen as they talk about and taste through a few options for the Thanksgiving table and share some hilarious turkey-day cooking fails.
-
The Lee County School District faced yet another hiccup in transportation this week. Eighty three drivers called in sick Monday morning, leaving parents in a lurch.
-
The annual partnership between the Collier School District and Supervisor of Elections office is in its seventh year.
-
Mid-October is the ideal time to plant strawberries in Southwest Florida. WGCU's Julie Glenn talked with Dr. Vance Whittaker with the Strawberry Breeding and Genetics program at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Gulf Coast Research and Education Center.
-
Wildlife biologist Dr. Jerry Jackson explains why the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker is now extinct.
-
The Haitian owner and chef, Charles Amherst, partners with World Central Kitchen to benefit the Caribbean nation still reeling from political turmoil and the August earthquake.
-
Protesters demand action from Collier county Sheriff's Office on the anniversary of Nicolas Morales Besanilla's shooting death.