Animal Services offers Santa photos, reduced adoption fees

Join Lee County Domestic Animal Services for its annual Pet Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers.

This event will feature “Rescue Row” with area shelters and rescues, a craft fair, and silent auction — all in time for the holidays. Santa will fly in for pet photos. You will receive two digital photos and one animated photo with your $10 donation to our Animal Care Trust Fund. Please call 533-7387 to schedule your appointment today as Santa is booking his time slots quickly.

There will be reduced adoption fees in honor of Santa for the entire month of November, so visit www.leelostpets.com to complete your adoption application prior to the event to save time. All adoptions are just $30 with an approved application.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee. This is a $600 package. Volunteers and staff are waiting to introduce a new family member at the adoption center, open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers.