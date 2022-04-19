Laurie Easter, All The Leavings

On this episode of the Book Club, we hear from Laurie Easter, who talks to us about her new collection of essays called All The Leavings. Easter writes about losing friends to cancer, AIDS, and addiction, and watching her young daughter go through life-threatening surgery. Don’t be spooked, though. The collection is full of hope and redemption. Easter lives off the grid in a rustic cabin in Southern Oregon and derives much inspiration from the natural world around her. We spoke by phone from her cabin.

Lily Easter-Thomas / Author Laurie Easter

