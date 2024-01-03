GCL Book Club: Emi Nietfeld, Acceptance

Emi Nietfeldgrew up in difficult circumstances. Her mother was a charming hoarder who did not always have Emi’s best interests at heart, and her other parent disappeared from Emi’s life shortly after coming out as transgender. Emi worked furiously to get into Harvard, writing her essays in her old car because she had no safe, quiet place to write them. She would go on to graduate from Harvard and work as a Google engineer, but that wasn’t the happy ending she thought it might be. Acceptance is a gripping page-turner in a category apart from other memoirs. It's now out in paperback.

