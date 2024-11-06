© 2024 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

Caroline Leavitt writes of guilt, forgiveness and more in 'Days of Wonder'

By WGCU Staff
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
Jeff Tamarkin, author photo
Author Caroline Leavitt

 
Caroline Leavitt's novels have been New York Times and USA Today bestsellers, Good Morning America picks, People magazine’s Best Books, and more. Today, we hear from her about her 13th novel, Days Of Wonder. It’s about a young girl who is punished for something she and her boyfriend did when they were quite young. The book is a page-turner you won’t be able to put down, about the nature of guilt, forgiveness, and reinvention.

Buy the book! This link supports Sanibel's MacIntosh Books + Paper, which is recovering from Hurricane Milton.

Learn more about Jean Trounstine, whose work Caroline discusses in the interview.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida.

