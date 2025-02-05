GCL Book Club: Bonnie Jo Campbell, The Waters

In this episode, we have the great privilege of hearing from novelist Bonnie Jo Campbell. Her latest novel is The Waters. Set in a swamp in Michigan, The Waters follows three generations of women. Matriarch Hermine, who’s known for her healing tonics. Her youngest daughter, Rose Thorn, who is beloved but unreliable. And her granddaughter Donkey, who loves math and spends her days exploring the island, often unsupervised. The book is beautiful and very memorable.

Buy the book!

